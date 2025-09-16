Crime | Menendez brothers Menendez Brothers Lose Another Fight for New Trial It was a long shot, and they still have hope with the governor or parole board By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Sep 16, 2025 1:11 PM CDT Copied This combination of two booking photos provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Erik Menendez, left, and Lyle Menendez. (California Department of Corrections via AP, File) A Los Angeles judge has rejected the Menendez brothers' latest bid for a new trial. Judge William Ryan ruled that evidence Erik and Lyle Menendez had been sexually abused by their father would not have changed the outcome of their 1989 trial for murdering their parents, reports NBC News. The brothers argued they might have been spared by the jury or given a lesser charge had the evidence—including a 1988 letter written by Erik to his cousin—been presented. But the judge rejected that, citing "stark" evidence of planning and premeditation in their murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez. The brothers' hopes are not sunk yet, however. The habeas petition was viewed as their least promising legal avenue, notes NBC. They still have clemency petitions pending with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the Los Angeles Times notes they could be up for parole again in about 18 months. Earlier this year, they were resentenced from life imprisonment to 50 years to life, making them eligible for consideration. However, both were denied parole last month. Read These Next Hollywood legend Robert Redford has died. Bondi threatens charges over Kirk flyers at Office Depot. President Trump wants to end a decades-old business rule. Ford is moving for the first time since the Eisenhower administration. Report an error