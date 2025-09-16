Menendez Brothers Lose Another Fight for New Trial

A Los Angeles judge has rejected the Menendez brothers' latest bid for a new trial. Judge William Ryan ruled that evidence Erik and Lyle Menendez had been sexually abused by their father would not have changed the outcome of their 1989 trial for murdering their parents, reports NBC News. The brothers argued they might have been spared by the jury or given a lesser charge had the evidence—including a 1988 letter written by Erik to his cousin—been presented. But the judge rejected that, citing "stark" evidence of planning and premeditation in their murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez.