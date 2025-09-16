Tyler Robinson Charged With Capital Offense

Tyler Robinson was formally charged Tuesday with numerous offenses in the killing of Charlie Kirk, including aggravated murder, a capital offense. Calling the assassination an "American tragedy" at a press conference in Provo, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray cited aggravating factors, saying Robinson is "believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on Charlie Kirk's political expression and did so knowing that children were present and would witness the homicide." He said he is seeking the death penalty, the New York Times reports. Gray said it was a decision he made independently, reports Deseret News.