Tyler Robinson Charged With Capital Offense

Prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty in assassination of Charlie Kirk
Posted Sep 16, 2025 1:26 PM CDT
A view of the Utah County Health and Justice Building is seen prior to a press conference announcing charges filed against Tyler Robinson, Sept. 16, 2025, in Provo, Utah.   (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

Tyler Robinson was formally charged Tuesday with numerous offenses in the killing of Charlie Kirk, including aggravated murder, a capital offense. Calling the assassination an "American tragedy" at a press conference in Provo, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray cited aggravating factors, saying Robinson is "believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on Charlie Kirk's political expression and did so knowing that children were present and would witness the homicide." He said he is seeking the death penalty, the New York Times reports. Gray said it was a decision he made independently, reports Deseret News.

  • Robinson, 22, is due to make his first court appearance at 5pm Eastern. Officials say the case they are building is extremely complex, with thousands of potential witnesses, and it could be many months before Robinson's next court appearance, the Times reports.
  • Security around the Utah County Health and Justice Building was extremely tight ahead of the press conference, KSL.com reports, with large number of deputies outside the building and officers with K-9s patrolling the parking lot.
  • Two hours before he was taken into custody, Robinson reportedly told friends in a Discord chat: "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this."

