Arrest Made in Case of Beyonce's Stolen Music

A suspect has been arrested in a July car break-in that a dancer and a choreographer touring with Beyonce said resulted in the theft of the singer's unreleased music, Atlanta authorities said on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Kelvin Evans and said he was booked into jail on charges of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and a parole violation, per the AP. According to police in Hapeville, Georgia, an arrest warrant was issued for Evans in July and he was taken into custody on Aug. 26, after which he was booked into the Fulton County Jail, reports Variety.
In addition to laptops and stolen hard drives that held unreleased music by Beyonce and past and future set lists, the thief or thieves reportedly swiped clothing, designer sunglasses, suitcases, and a pair of Apple AirPods, according to a police report seen by People. Despite Evans' arrest, the hard drives have not been recovered, per CNN. Evans—who has a lengthy rap sheet dating back to at least 2002, with arrests for alleged armed robbery, aggravated assault, and other charges—is being held on a $20,000 bond.