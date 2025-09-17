Arrest Made in Case of Beyonce's Stolen Music

A suspect has been arrested in a July car break-in that a dancer and a choreographer touring with Beyonce said resulted in the theft of the singer's unreleased music, Atlanta authorities said on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Kelvin Evans and said he was booked into jail on charges of entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and a parole violation, per the AP. According to police in Hapeville, Georgia, an arrest warrant was issued for Evans in July and he was taken into custody on Aug. 26, after which he was booked into the Fulton County Jail, reports Variety.