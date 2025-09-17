Tyson Foods Giving the Boot to High Fructose Corn Syrup

Tyson Foods is making a big change to what's inside its sausages and deli meats. The Arkansas-based food giant announced this week that its "goal" is to kick high fructose corn syrup, sucralose, BHA/BHT, and titanium dioxide out of its branded US products by the end of 2025. The Wall Street Journal explains BHA/BHT is a preservative, while titanium dioxide is a food coloring. This decision will touch a long list of familiar grocery store names, including Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Tyson, Wright, Aidells, and State Fair. The company processes 20% of the chicken, beef and pork sold in the US, the Journal adds.

High fructose corn syrup—a sweetener made from corn starch—has long been a staple in processed foods. But with more Americans scrutinizing labels and gravitating toward less-processed options, Tyson says it's responding to "the needs of consumers." ABC News reports Tyson Foods pointed out that the ingredients it is dropping are safe and have the FDA's OK. Still, health concerns persist: Excess fructose can be tough on the liver and may raise triglyceride levels, which can open the door to metabolic issues, obesity, and diabetes.