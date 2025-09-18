Trump Has Helicopter Trouble on His Way Out of the UK

President Trump's visit to the UK was bookended by aviation issues. The Marine One helicopter carrying the president from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's country home to Air Force One after a joint press conference made an unscheduled landing—the Washington Examiner describes it as an emergency landing—for the president to switch helicopters. "Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted Airport," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter."

Nobody was injured in the incident, the AP reports. The Examiner reports that Trump arrived at the airport around 20 minutes behind the traveling press pool, and joked with reporters after Air Force One took off for the journey back to the US. "Fly safely. You know why I say that? Because I'm on the flight," he said. "Otherwise I wouldn't care." When Air Force One was over Long Island on Tuesday, air traffic controllers scolded Spirit Airlines pilots for flying near the presidential plane.