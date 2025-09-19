Poll: Americans Give Trump Low Marks on Key Issues

A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll presents a complicated picture for President Trump as he attempts to stake out territory on crime and the economy, with most Americans expressing skepticism about his handling of key issues. A look:

Crime. The survey shows that 54% disapprove of Trump's response to crime, though most don't believe that the other party would do any better. Some 44% said they trust Republicans most on handling crime, compared to 22% for Democrats and 33% who don't trust either party. Only 37% supported Trump's use of the National Guard to patrol Washington, DC, while 42% supported sending troops to other cities to fight crime.