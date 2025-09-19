A Pair of Hollywood A-Listers End Their 2-Year Relationship

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have ended their relationship after two years together. The director and the Italian actor announced their split in a joint statement issued Friday to AFP that puts it plainly: "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways." The pair's history stretches back nearly two decades: They met briefly on the red carpet of the 2006 Cannes Film Festival when both were partnered. They reconnected years later at the Lumière Festival in 2022, where Bellucci presented Burton with an award.

Rumors flew after they were spotted together in the months that followed, but People reports they didn't confirm their relationship until they walked the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in October 2023. The New York Post has a slightly different take, saying Bellucci confirmed things in an interview with Elle France in June 2023: "What I can say … I'm glad I met the man, first of all. It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life … I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins." (They worked together in Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which Bellucci plays the villainous Delores.)

Burton, 67, was with actor Helena Bonham Carter from 2001 to 2014 and shares two children with her. Bellucci, 60, was married to French actor Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013 and has two daughters from that marriage.