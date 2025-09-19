House Passes Spending Bill, Avoids Partial Shutdown

The House on Friday passed a short-term spending bill to extend government funding for seven weeks and avoid a partial government shutdown on Oct. 1, but prospects looked dimmer in the Senate, where the two parties show no signs of budging on the matter. The bill would generally continue existing funding levels through Nov. 21, reports the AP . Democratic leaders are adamantly opposed and are threatening a government shutdown if Republicans don't let them have a say on the measure, as some Democratic support will be needed to get a bill to President Trump's desk for his signature. The vote was 217-212.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had few votes to spare as he sought to persuade fellow Republicans to vote for the funding patch, something many in his conference have routinely opposed in past budget fights. But this time, GOP members see a chance to portray Democrats as responsible for a shutdown. "We were very careful. We put no partisan measures in this. There's no poison pills. None of that," Johnson said leading up to the vote. In a sign the vote could be close, Trump weighed in, urging House Republicans to pass the bill and put the burden on Democrats to oppose it. GOP leaders often need Trump's help to win over holdouts on legislation. "Every House Republican should UNIFY, and VOTE YES!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said that in opposing the continuing resolution, Democrats were working to protect the health care of the American people. He said that with Republicans controlling the White House and both branches of Congress, "Republicans will own a government shutdown. Period. Full stop." The House vote now sends the bill to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the Senate will vote on the measure along with a dueling Democratic proposal. But neither is expected to win the 60 votes necessary to advance.

Senators could then potentially leave town until Sept. 29 — one day before the shutdown deadline. The Senate has a scheduled recess next week because of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. The Democratic proposal would extend enhanced health insurance subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, plus reverse Medicaid cuts that were included in Republicans' big tax breaks and spending cuts bill enacted earlier this year. "The American people will look at what Republicans are doing, look at what Democrats are doing, and it will be clear that public sentiment will be on our side," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who has repeatedly threatened a shutdown if health care isn't addressed.