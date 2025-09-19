State Reports Year's 5th Death From Flesh-Eating Bacteria

A fifth person in Louisiana has died this year after being infected by Vibrio vulnificus, a rare bacteria responsible for causing life-threatening skin and tissue infections, according to state health officials. Often called flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warm coastal waters and tends to be more prevalent between May and October. Health officials warn that the bacteria—once mostly a southern threat—may be spreading further north, CBS News reports.

The latest victim's identity and method of exposure were not disclosed. The bacteria can enter the body through open wounds exposed to contaminated water or by eating raw or undercooked seafood—particularly oysters. Earlier this year, Louisiana officials confirmed that two deaths were linked to eating raw oysters. Symptoms can include gastrointestinal illness, fever, blistering, and dangerously low blood pressure, per WWLTV.

Louisiana had averaged about seven Vibrio vulnificus infections and one death annually over the past decade. But cases are climbing: There have been 26 documented infections in the state so far this year; 85% involved wound/seawater exposure. Neighboring Alabama has seen 10 cases, Mississippi three (including one death), and Florida has reported 13 cases with eight fatalities. Some oyster beds have been shut down as a precaution, per CBS.