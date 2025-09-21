Weekend Ticket Sales Prove a Horror

Neither a Jordan Peele-produced horror nor a Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell romantic drama were enough to continue the September hot streak at the movies. Overall ticket sales were down nearly 50% from last weekend, the AP reports, with the holdover champion Demon Slayer edging out the newcomer Him for first place, according to studio estimates Sunday. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures' "Demon Slayer" added $17.3 million over the weekend, bringing its total to $104.7 million, which makes it the highest-grossing anime film ever in North America.

The football horror Him opened with an estimated $13.5 million in ticket sales. Produced by Peele's Monkeypaw and directed by Justin Tipping, the film is about a promising young quarterback (Tyriq Withers) who is invited to train with a veteran (Marlon Wayans) at an isolated compound. Him scored with neither critics (it carries a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes) nor audiences, who gave the film a C- CinemaScore. The film was also nearly upstaged by another horror, The Conjuring: Last Rights, which made an estimated $13 million in its third weekend. With a global total of $400 million, it's now the biggest film in the Conjuring universe. They are two of three horror movies in this weekend's top 10, including Weapons. According to data firm Comscore, this year that genre alone has generated $1.1 billion in domestic box office receipts.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–Infinity Castle, $17.3 million.2. Him, $13.5 million.3. The Conjuring: Last Rites, $13 million.4. The Long Walk, $6.3 million4. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, $6.3 million.6. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, $3.5 million.7. The Senior, $2.8 million.8. Toy Story (30th Anniversary rerelease), $1.4 million.9. Sight & Sound Presents: NOAH—Live! $1.4 million.10. Weapons, $1.3 million.