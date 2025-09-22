Giants Score a Victory Against Swifties

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the New York Giants on Sunday, so naturally the question top of mind for all Sunday morning quarter-swifts was not so much the outcome, but: Will Taylor be there? The answer, according to the pranksters running the video board at the Giants' MetLife Stadium, was, well, yes. In what Sports Illustrated calls "a diabolical trick" on fans of Taylor Swift, the Giants put up a "Taylor Cam" during the first half while playing the pop star's "Welcome to New York."

Swifties might reasonably conclude that the camera would land on Taylor, which it did: Just not that Taylor. Rather, the camera panned the crowd before settling its loving gaze on Giants' Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, "who was sitting in the stands smoking a cigar," according to NBC New York. (Video here.) If Team Swift is also Team Travis Kelce, they ultimately got the last laugh with a 22-9 win. In other NFL-Swift news, Yahoo reports that Swift is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl—but if she declines, the league's Plan B artists might not be so keen to jump on the gig.