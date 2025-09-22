Mangione Lawyers Say Case Has Been 'Fatally Prejudiced'

Luigi Mangione's lawyers urged a judge on Saturday to bar federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, arguing that authorities prejudiced his case by turning his arrest into a "Marvel movie" spectacle and by publicly declaring their desire to see him executed. "There is a high bar to dismissing an indictment due to pretrial publicity," Mangione's lawyers wrote in their 114-page filing. "However, there has never been a situation remotely like this one where prejudice has been so great against a death-eligible defendant.

Fresh from a legal victory that eliminated terrorism charges in Mangione's state murder case, his lawyers are now fighting to have his federal case dismissed, seizing on US Attorney General Pam Bondi's declaration prior to his April indictment that capital punishment is warranted for a "premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," the AP reports.