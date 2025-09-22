Welcome to the Makeup-Free Revolution

Pamela Anderson has nothing against makeup. It's just that she's been there, done that in her younger years. That's why now, at 58, she's attending fashion shows and film premieres with a blissfully bare face. It's a look, especially for older women, that serves to plague and perplex. Do we chase youth (and relevancy) with a full face, or do we foster radiant skin and march on makeup free? "I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room," Anderson told Vogue ahead of a recent show she attended during Paris Fashion Week. "I feel like it's just freedom. It's like a relief." Down here in the non-celebrity world, is it just as easy and comfortable to go makeup free? Some proponents of the look, along with style and beauty experts, weigh in, per the AP.
Women, particularly older women, are not universally giving up makeup, but Anderson, Alicia Keys, and other celebrities who have publicly shown off bare faces have certainly inspired some to cast it off. Working women, however, acknowledge difficulties doing that on the job—especially in traditional, less creative work spaces. Some takes:
- Makeup artist Rebecca Robles counsels those with mature skin to think hydration when choosing products to make the most of their bare faces. Robles recommends a five-step workday routine: A gentle cleanser that doesn't strip the skin; a vitamin C serum to brighten and mitigate fine lines; a moisturizer with sun protection; a separate broad-spectrum sunscreen for an extra boost (don't forget to apply that to the ears); and a glossy lip balm for a bit of added polish.
- No mascara? No problem. Use a lash curler to offer a bit of pop to the eye, Robles said. And gently brush brows into place to complete the look. "When your skin is glowing, one thing that's really fun to keep in mind is that light reflects off that moisture in the skin and can help blur out any fine lines or enlarged pores. So it's win-win," Robles said.
- Natalie Tincher, a stylist and founder of Bu Style, praised celebrities who have gone without makeup. "They're so confident in their natural persona and who they are that I feel like it's really giving an example for all of us women to say, 'Hey, what am I hiding? I don't have to do that.'"
- In South Carolina, Cate Chapman has been happily free of makeup since the early 1990s. "I just thought, for one, makeup is expensive," said Chapman, 57. "Putting it on is time-consuming. As a female, I'm making less, and my male counterparts don't have to put out this expense." "If you enjoy it, do it," Chapman said. "But if you feel like a slave to it, let it go."
More here
.