Welcome to the Makeup-Free Revolution

Pamela Anderson has nothing against makeup. It's just that she's been there, done that in her younger years. That's why now, at 58, she's attending fashion shows and film premieres with a blissfully bare face. It's a look, especially for older women, that serves to plague and perplex. Do we chase youth (and relevancy) with a full face, or do we foster radiant skin and march on makeup free? "I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room," Anderson told Vogue ahead of a recent show she attended during Paris Fashion Week. "I feel like it's just freedom. It's like a relief." Down here in the non-celebrity world, is it just as easy and comfortable to go makeup free? Some proponents of the look, along with style and beauty experts, weigh in, per the AP.