Disney Says Kimmel Will Return on Tuesday

Jimmy Kimmel's show will be returning on Tuesday after less than a week off the air. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled from ABC last week after a backlash to the host's remarks about reactions to Charlie Kirk's assassination. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, said in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney said. After Kimmel's monologue last Monday, FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned ABC with consequences if it didn't "find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel." After his late-night show was pulled, the move was condemned by celebrities including Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, with other stars urging people to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions, Deadline
reports. Some Republicans also raised concerns, with GOP Sen. Ted Cruz saying
Carr's threat was "right out of Goodfellas
."