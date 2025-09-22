Disney Says Kimmel Will Return on Tuesday

Jimmy Kimmel's show will be returning on Tuesday after less than a week off the air. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was pulled from ABC last week after a backlash to the host's remarks about reactions to Charlie Kirk's assassination. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, said in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."