DA: TV Station Shooting Appears to Be Political

A man suspected of firing a gun into the ABC affiliate's office in California's capital had written notes in his car that were critical of President Trump's administration and a calendar reminder on his fridge to "do the next scary thing," prosecutors said Monday.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting Friday into the lobby of the studios of ABC10 near downtown Sacramento, the AP reports. Local authorities arrested Anibal Hernandez Santana, 64, on Friday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied building. He was released hours later on $200,000 bail.