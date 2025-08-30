Spirit Files for Bankruptcy, Again

Struggling budget carrier Spirit Airlines said Friday it has filed for fresh bankruptcy protection, months after emerging from a Chapter 11 reorganization. The ultra-low-cost airline said it plans to keep flying as usual during the restructuring, meaning passengers can still book trips and use tickets, credits, and loyalty points, per the AP . Employees and contractors will also continue to get paid, the company said. CEO Dave Davis said the airline's previous Chapter 11 petition focused on reducing debt and raising capital, and since exiting that process in March, "it has become clear that there is much more work to be done."

Flight attendants, meanwhile, were warned Friday by union leaders at the Association of Flight Attendants to "prepare for all possible scenarios." Spirit has had a rough ride since the COVID pandemic, struggling to rebound amid rising operation costs and mounting debt. By the time of its first Chapter 11 filing in November, Spirit had lost more than $2.5 billion since 2020. The airline now carries $2.4 billion in long-term debt, most due in 2030, and reported a negative free cash flow of $1 billion at the end of Q2.

Friday's news comes as budget carriers like Spirit are under pressure by bigger airlines, which have rolled out their own low-cost offerings. Spirit, meanwhile, is attempting to tap into a growing market for more upscale travel with new tiered pricing that includes more perks on the higher end. But in a quarterly report issued earlier this month, Spirit Aviation Holdings, the carrier's parent company, revealed it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business over the next year. The company cited "adverse market conditions" it faced after its most recent restructuring. That included poor demand for domestic leisure travel and "uncertainties in its business operations" that the company expected to continue through at least the end of 2025.

Spirit's cost-cutting efforts continued after emerging from bankruptcy protection in March, including plans to furlough about 270 pilots and downgrade some 140 captains to first officers. Those changes, which go into effect Oct. 1 and Nov. 1, were tied to expected flight volumes in 2026, per the company. They also follow previous furloughs and job cuts before the company's bankruptcy filing last year. Despite the cuts, Spirit has said it needs more cash. As a result, the company said it's considering selling off certain aircraft and real estate.