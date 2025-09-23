Cafe's Lack of Mayo Sparks Arson, and Hellmann's Steps In

Mayonnaise giant Hellmann's has stepped in, promising no more dry sandwiches at a cafe in Spain, after a customer denied the condiment allegedly set fire to the place. The drama unfolded at Cafetería Las Postas in Sevilla, where the customer's initial request for a couple of packets of mayonnaise was met with a simple "no" because the cafe didn't have any. Instead of settling for a dry sandwich, the customer allegedly went to a gas station, bought gasoline, and returned to the cafe, per Quartz. After a second "no" to his condiment request, he reportedly poured fuel on the counter and set it ablaze, causing damage estimated between $8,200 and $11,700. Fortunately, no one was hurt, though the alleged arsonist suffered burns, per People.
The cafe's owner documented the bizarre incident on Instagram, complete with video. The footage quickly spread across social media, catching the attention of Hellmann's Spain. The brand posted that it was "sorry we weren't there" and offered to cover the repair bill while vowing to "make sure your sandwiches never run out of mayonnaise again." The cafe owner didn't hesitate to accept the offer, responding, "It's a pleasure to receive your help!" The alleged arsonist was detained by bystanders and arrested by police, per People. He was later ordered held without bail.