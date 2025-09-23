Cafe's Lack of Mayo Sparks Arson, and Hellmann's Steps In

Mayonnaise giant Hellmann's has stepped in, promising no more dry sandwiches at a cafe in Spain, after a customer denied the condiment allegedly set fire to the place. The drama unfolded at Cafetería Las Postas in Sevilla, where the customer's initial request for a couple of packets of mayonnaise was met with a simple "no" because the cafe didn't have any. Instead of settling for a dry sandwich, the customer allegedly went to a gas station, bought gasoline, and returned to the cafe, per Quartz. After a second "no" to his condiment request, he reportedly poured fuel on the counter and set it ablaze, causing damage estimated between $8,200 and $11,700. Fortunately, no one was hurt, though the alleged arsonist suffered burns, per People.