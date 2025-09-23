Trump Jokes About Teleprompter Glitch at UN

It wasn't working as president began his speech to the General Assembly
Posted Sep 23, 2025 10:05 AM CDT
President Trump address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday at UN headquarters in New York.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

President Trump returned to the UN on Tuesday to address the General Assembly, but his speech got off to a glitchy start. "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter—because the teleprompter is not working," Trump said to laughter, as seen in a CNN video. He added, "I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble." Trump then began reading the speech from paper. The New York Times reports that a UN official quickly put out the word that it was the White House, not the UN, in charge of the device.

The light mood shifted quickly as, early in the speech, Trump questioned the UN's ability to solve global conflicts. The president asserted that he had resolved several, adding, "Sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any on them."

