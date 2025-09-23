Trump Jokes About Teleprompter Glitch at UN

President Trump returned to the UN on Tuesday to address the General Assembly, but his speech got off to a glitchy start. "I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter—because the teleprompter is not working," Trump said to laughter, as seen in a CNN video. He added, "I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble." Trump then began reading the speech from paper. The New York Times reports that a UN official quickly put out the word that it was the White House, not the UN, in charge of the device.