Bengals Great Rudi Johnson Dead in Apparent Suicide

Rudi Johnson, the former Cincinnati Bengals star who racked up three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and left his mark on the franchise record books, has died in Florida at age 45; authorities are calling it an apparent suicide. NBC News reports Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a "trauma alert" call at his Sunny Isles Beach home this week. "All indications are leading to suicide," Detective Joseph Peguero told the network.

Johnson, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn in 2001, spent his initial NFL years in Corey Dillon's shadows but broke out in 2003 and soon became one of the league's most reliable workhorses. From 2004 to 2006, he piled up historic yardage for the Bengals—1,454, 1,458 and 1,309 yards, respectively—earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2004 and notching some of the highest single-season totals in team history. His 48 rushing touchdowns remain third on the Bengals' all-time list. After injuries slowed him in 2007, Johnson spent a final season with the Detroit Lions before retiring from the NFL.

Bengals president Mike Brown remembered Johnson as a dependable player and a friend to many, saying the team is "deeply saddened by his passing." Auburn called Johnson "one of the best to ever wear the orange and blue" in a statement on X; ESPN reports in his single season playing for the school he notched 1,567 yards, the 4th highest the school has seen. Johnson's agent used the moment to call for more research into CTE, the degenerative brain disease that's been tied to repeated head trauma. "The NFL and the scientific community must do more," Peter Schaffer said. "Players past, present, and future deserve nothing less."