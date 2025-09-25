Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 3

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced the birth of their third child, a girl. Rihanna announced the birth of Rocki Irish Mayers in an Instagram post Wednesday, the AP reports. The post featured one photo of the multihyphenate, 37, with the baby and another photo of baby shoes. It was captioned simply with Rocki's name, a date—Sept. 13—and an emoji ribbon. The couple announced their pregnancy during the Met Gala in May, where Rihanna appeared in a pinstripe look and a huge hat, her baby bump on display. Rocky, 36, who served as a gala co-chair, told reporters, "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."