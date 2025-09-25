Alpine Town May Put Tax on Tourists' Dogs

A popular tourist town in Italy plans to add a unique new charge for visitors: Neary $2 per day to bring their dog along. Authorities in Bolzano, Italy, are on track to put the new fee into effect starting in 2026, reports the New York Times . Under the plan, visitors to the town described by CNN as a "gateway to the Dolomite mountains" would pay 1.50 euros (about $1.75) per dog each day. And locals aren't off the hook: They would have to pay 100 euros annually for each dog.

Supporters say the funds would go toward keeping the city cleaner and building more dog parks, both said to be frequent complaints among residents. "This is a fair measure because it concerns dog owners exclusively," says local councilor Luis Walcher. "Otherwise, sidewalk cleaning would be the responsibility of the entire community, when it must be said that the only filth on our city streets is dog waste."

Critics say he's exaggerating the problem. "The Province of Bolzano scores an own goal with the tax on dogs and even on four-legged tourists," says Carla Rocchi of ENPA, a national animal protection body. The town previously tried to crack down on dog poop by requiring owners to register their dogs' DNA, but the policy fizzled because enforcement proved difficult. The new policy is now awaiting final approval by the provincial council.