Alabama, Texas Put 2 Men to Death

Two executions took place Thursday night, the 32nd and 33rd in the US this year:
- An Alabama man convicted of killing a woman during a 1997 gas station robbery was put to death Thursday after apologizing to his victim's family and pleas from the woman's son to spare his life, the AP reports. Geoffrey Todd West, 50, was executed at William C. Holman Correctional Facility by nitrogen gas, a method Alabama began using last year. In a final statement provided by his attorney, West said: "I have apologized privately to the family of Margaret Parrish Berry, and am humbled by the forgiveness her son, Will, has extended." Will Berry, who was 11 when his mother was killed, urged Alabama's governor to commute West's sentence to life in prison. He said taking another life will not help his family. He exchanged letters with West ahead of the execution.