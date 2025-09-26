'Winnie Cooper' Left Hollywood, Found Math

Danica McKellar, best known as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, left acting behind after the hit show ended in 1993. Now, speaking on the podcast Hey Dude ... The 90s Called! , McKellar, 50, tries to explain why, noting that the intense recognition she received as a teen star made her question her own identity. "You're trying to figure out who you are as a teenager, and everyone else is telling you who you are," she explained, per People .

Seeking to distance herself from the "superficiality" of Hollywood, McKellar enrolled at UCLA and took a math class, drawn by the challenge. She initially doubted her abilities, but a strong score on a tough test boosted her confidence and pushed her to major in mathematics. During her studies, she co-authored a mathematical theorem, finding real satisfaction in achievements that were hers alone, separate from her TV persona.

While she considered a career as a professional mathematician, McKellar missed the connection with others that the entertainment industry provided. She eventually returned to acting in small roles and voice-over work—Fox News earlier this year deemed her the "Christmas movie princess"—but her passion for math remained. To bridge her interests, she launched a website to offer math help and began writing math books for both kids and adults. Her first, Math Doesn't Suck, was followed by many others, with her 12th due out soon.

For McKellar, math and writing have offered both personal fulfillment and stability outside of the unpredictable world of show business. "Math books have kept me sane for the last 20 years," she said, citing the direct impact she's been able to have on young learners. As for learning at one point that her role on The Wonder Years had propelled her to the status of "America's sweetheart," and that she was the first crush for many viewers, McKellar simply notes, "It's still bizarre for me."