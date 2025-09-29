Dolly Parton Forced to Postpone Vegas Shows

Dolly Parton is putting her upcoming Las Vegas concerts on hold, citing ongoing health issues that require medical procedures, USA Today reports. The 79-year-old country legend announced the postponement in a social media update, telling fans she needs more time to recover before hitting the stage. "My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," Parton explained, noting she won't be able to rehearse or deliver the type of show she feels her audience deserves.

Though she's stepping back from live performances for now, Parton assured followers she can still work on her various projects from Nashville and emphasized this is just a pause, not a farewell. "Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she wrote. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you." She didn't detail her health challenges other than to joke that "it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon," People reports.

The Las Vegas residency, originally set for December at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will now take place in September 2026. The rescheduled dates are Sept. 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26. Current ticketholders will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new dates, but refunds are available for those who prefer them. When it finally happens, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will be Parton's first extended Vegas run in more than three decades, promising a setlist packed with hits like "9 to 5," "Jolene," and "I Will Always Love You."