McIlroy's Wife Takes a Beer to the Head at Ryder Cup

Europe clinched a Ryder Cup victory over the US on Long Island over the weekend after some incredible shots from both sides, but the golf was overshadowed by what many called unprecedented hostility from American fans. The typically restrained atmosphere of golf was nowhere in sight, replaced by heckling, jeers, and personal insults directed at European players, particularly Rory McIlroy, per NBC News. The Northern Irishman faced anti-Irish and homophobic abuse and his wife, Erica Stoll, was hit in the head with a beer. By the end of the tournament, McIlroy was being escorted by state troopers.