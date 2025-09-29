McIlroy's Wife Takes a Beer to the Head at Ryder Cup

Europe clinched a Ryder Cup victory over the US on Long Island over the weekend after some incredible shots from both sides, but the golf was overshadowed by what many called unprecedented hostility from American fans. The typically restrained atmosphere of golf was nowhere in sight, replaced by heckling, jeers, and personal insults directed at European players, particularly Rory McIlroy, per NBC News. The Northern Irishman faced anti-Irish and homophobic abuse and his wife, Erica Stoll, was hit in the head with a beer. By the end of the tournament, McIlroy was being escorted by state troopers.
McIlroy and his teammates ultimately silenced the crowd on the scoreboard, eking out a 15–13 win despite a late American surge. Still, the mood in the European camp was far from celebratory. Captain Luke Donald described the atmosphere as "rough, brutal, and nasty," while McIlroy called the crowd's behavior unacceptable, saying golf should aspire to higher standards and teach respect. Even some American players expressed dismay over the hostility on display. "Words hurt, too," said Justin Thomas, who'd tried to calm the crowd.
US comedian Heather McMahan, whose job it was to warm up the crowd, apologized and resigned after leading a chant of "F--- you, Rory!" per the Guardian
. There was also a chant mentioning CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, who is rumored to have been involved in McIlroy's recent marital troubles
, per the New York Post
. For a sport that prides itself on etiquette and decorum, the scenes at Bethpage Black have prompted a reckoning over how much rowdiness is too much, and whether the Ryder Cup's raucous edge has finally crossed the line.