Trump: 100% Tariffs on Foreign-Made Films

President Trump is reiterating his plan to put 100% tariffs on foreign films entering the US, though "it is unclear how film tariffs would work because movies aren't physical goods," reports the Wall Street Journal . Trump first raised the idea in May, complaining that the US film industry is "dying" as other countries use incentives to draw filmmakers away from Hollywood. He repeated that argument Monday on Truth Social , saying that "in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."

The president didn't say what legal authority he would use to impose tariffs on films and the White House didn't immediately respond to questions, per Reuters. This has left a lot of confusion around the plan, due in part because films are considered intellectual property as opposed to physical goods moving through ports, and are often financed, shot, produced, and edited across multiple countries, including the US. "The meaning of 'made' is vague—does that mean on-location shooting? Post-production?" asks the Hollywood Reporter.

In May, Trump referred to foreign films as a "national security threat." But, as Deadline reports, movies are "listed as an exception to presidential authority under the International Emergency Powers Act, which gives the president authority to address threats to national security and the economy." Whatever the basis for the move, some Hollywood executives tell the Journal that the plan could backfire, particularly if other countries respond with similar tariffs on Hollywood films.