Possible US Move Would Put Moscow in Ukraine's Range

The US is weighing a move that could have a big impact on the Russia-Ukraine war: It might supply Kyiv with long-range Tomahawk missiles, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News over the weekend. His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky directly appealed to President Trump for the missiles during last week's UN General Assembly meeting, reports Axios .

"We're certainly looking at a number of requests from the Europeans," said Vance on Fox News Sunday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded on Monday, warning that Moscow is carefully watching US plans and questioning whether Americans or Ukrainians would operate the missiles if delivered. Meanwhile, US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg indicated support for Ukraine's ability to strike deep into Russian territory, arguing that "there are no such things as sanctuaries" in war.

Trump last week criticized Moscow's prolonged campaign, asserting that with sustained European and NATO backing, Ukraine could eventually reclaim its original borders. In Vance's interview, the vice president echoed the newly critical view of Russia. "We want peace here," he said, per the Hill. "We have been actively pursuing peace from the very beginning of the administration, but the Russians have got to wake up and accept reality here." (The shift in tone from Vance and Trump is a big one from earlier this year.)