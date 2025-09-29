The Most Popular Airports in the US, Canada

Getting stuck in an airport on a delay, layover, or missed connection isn't exactly the apex of travel, but some airports are better than others at moving you swiftly to your destination. JD Power is out with its North America Airport Satisfaction Study, now in its 20th year, reports CNN. The study takes into account factors including: airport accessibility (getting to the airport and leaving); check-in/baggage check; security check; food, beverage, and retail; terminal facilities (concourses, lounges, restrooms, gate areas); and baggage claim. It sorts airports by size, with "mega" seeing 33 million or more passengers per year, "large" (10 million to 32.9 million) and "medium" (4.5 million to 9.9 million). A look at their findings: