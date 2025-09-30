Jon Stewart Hates Media's New Trend After Shootings

Jon Stewart has a beef with media from the left and the right over what he sees as an awful new trend in coverage of mass shootings—the panicked rush to identify the shooter's political leanings. "It's America's new gender reveal tradition," he complained on the latest Daily Show, per Mediaite. "The game is so ubiquitous, now we often play it before we even know who the perpetrator is."

Stewart rolled clips of outlets including Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN digging into shooters' voting records and the like, complaining about an obsession with "left-right framing." He laid part of the blame on a familiar culprit: "Social media is doing it crazier and faster than anybody else, so the media is trying to keep up."