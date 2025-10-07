It's a Jet With an Insane View—but No Windows

It's a private jet with no passenger windows that manages to offer a staggering view—and it may be about to shake up the luxury travel market. The Wall Street Journal reports Otto Aerospace on Monday secured a 300-aircraft order for its in-development Phantom 3500 from Flexjet, which offers private jet leasing and fractional ownership. Both companies are mum on the deal's value, but if it were paying list price, Flexjet would be looking at a $5.85 billion buy.

The Journal shares two things that make the teardrop-shaped business jet—which Aviation International News reports will be able to fly at altitudes up to 51,000 feet and have a 3,500-nautical mile range—unique: the classic portholes have been swapped for digital displays that show the skies surrounding the jet using exterior cameras; CEO Paul Touw calls it a "surreal" view of what's outside.

Ditching the windows makes the aircraft, which can carry nine passengers, lighter. Its smooth shape is also more aerodynamic, which Touw says can slash fuel burn by 60% when stacked against similar size jets. Here's his big claim: That as such, private flights could eventually cost less than business class seats in a standard plane. The future is still a little ways out though: Otto is aiming for a maiden flight in 2027, with customer deliveries by 2030. Axios notes Otto has been working on the aircraft's design for nearly 20 years.