LeBron's Big Tease Was Just an Ad

LeBron James knows how to command attention, and this week, he managed to send social media into a low-key spiral with a cryptic teaser : "The decision of all decisions." As speculation snowballed—retirement? another team switch?—James revealed on Tuesday that his buzzy announcement was about business, not basketball: He's teaming up with Hennessy for a "limited edition" collaboration, set to drop in October, reports Yahoo Sports .

The stunt was a tongue-in-cheek nod to 2010's infamous "The Decision," when James dramatically announced on live TV that he was leaving Cleveland for Miami. This time around, fans braced for another major career shift, and the anticipation came with a price tag, notes NBC News: Lakers ticket prices for the season finale doubled, according to StubHub, jumping from $250 to $500 in the hour after LeBron's mysterious tease.

For now, though, the NBA's all-time top scorer isn't hanging up his sneakers. James, who turns 41 in December and is in the last year of his Lakers contract, remains mum about his long-term basketball plans.