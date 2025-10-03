McGregor: My Fight at WH Is a 'Done Deal'

Conor McGregor says his long-hyped UFC return is officially set, claiming , "It's a done deal, signed, delivered." The former champ told Fox News' Sean Hannity earlier this week that he'll headline a UFC card at the White House next summer as part of America's 250th birthday bash, with the event slated for late June, just ahead of July Fourth, reports Yahoo Sports .

"It ain't a negotiation," McGregor, known for his bold pronouncements, said, per the Hill. "McGregor will compete in the White House." He added that both he and UFC boss Dana White are on board. "Me and Dana are in constant communications. We've done incredible business together," McGregor said, touting the UFC's recent $7.7 billion cable deal with Paramount. The Irish fighter recently claimed to be angling for a $100 million payday from the US government for fighting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

While McGregor's target remains Michael Chandler, fans have been down this road before. The ex-double champ's comeback attempts have been marred by delays and other obstacles. It's been more than four years since McGregor last fought, and by event time, his Octagon absence will have stretched to nearly five. The UFC hasn't officially confirmed the matchup or card details.