Trump Declares Cartels 'Unlawful Combatants'

President Trump has declared drug cartels to be unlawful combatants and says the United States is now in a "non-international armed conflict" after recent US strikes on boats in the Caribbean, according to a Trump administration memo obtained by outlets including the AP and the New York Times.

A source tells the AP that Congress was notified about the designation by Pentagon officials on Wednesday. Pentagon officials could not provide a list of the designated terrorist organizations at the center of the conflict, a matter that was a major source of frustration for some of the lawmakers who were briefed, the source says.