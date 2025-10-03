Drones Shut Down Another European Airport

Munich airport was temporarily shut down late Thursday after a string of drone sightings in the area, airport, officials said. Germany's air traffic control restricted flights at the airport shortly after 10pm and then halted them altogether, airport operators said. Officials said 17 flights were unable to take off, affecting almost 3,000 passengers, while 15 arriving flights were diverted to three other airports in Germany and one in Vienna, Austria, the AP reports.
The incident is a new entry in a series of incidents of mysterious drone sightings over airports as well as other critical infrastructure sites. It wasn't immediately clear who has been behind the flyovers, but European authorities have expressed concerns Russia could be behind them. Russian authorities have rejected claims of involvement in recent drone incidents in Denmark.