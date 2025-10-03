The Reviews for Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl Are Here

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl was released at midnight Friday, and the reviews flooded in soon after. Reaction to the superstar's 12th album is so far largely positive (as of this writing, its Metacritic score is sitting at a healthy 79), in a bit of a contrast to the last time around. A sampling:

"Contagiously joyful": At Variety, Chris Willman writes that this is Swift's most unapologetically, uncomplicatedly sunny album yet. She's coming off her epically successful Eras world tour and is newly engaged, but "it's still just slightly startling how light-hearted the near-entirety" of the album is. And the diss tracks? Some of the happiest-sounding songs of the whole thing. Full review here.