FBI Punishes Supervisor Over 'Perp Walk' for Comey

The FBI has suspended a supervisor who resisted facilitating a "perp walk" for James Comey, as tensions rise in the agency over the prosecution. Comey, indicted on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, is to appear in federal court next week. But FBI bosses are considering arresting the former director ahead of time with a heavily armed team of agents to make a dramatic public display, CBS News reports.

The supervisor, Chris Ray, declined to assemble the team, arguing that such a move would be inappropriate for a white-collar case like Comey's. Ray then was suspended for insubordination. Other supervisors have also resisted the plan, but managers are still seeking agents willing to carry out the arrest. FBI Director Kash Patel responded to reports of the suspension Saturday on social media, per CNN. "In this @fbi, follow the chain of command or get relieved," Patel wrote.

As a prosecutor, Comey faced criticism from civil rights groups for public parading of suspects. Opponents of the displays argue they can undermine the presumption of innocence and amount to public shaming. No arrest warrant has been issued in the case, per Reuters, just a summons to appear in court. Defendants often go to an FBI field office to be booked after such a summons is issued.