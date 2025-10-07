Meet the Real-Life Inspiration for Homer Simpson

After decades of rumors and half-reveals, Matt Groening has finally let slip the true inspiration behind his iconic character Homer Simpson. On Monday's episode of WTF with Marc Maron , Groening revealed that he got the central idea for America's favorite cartoon dad after seeing a beleaguered pizza shop owner from a 1982 PBS documentary. Groening recounted watching " Family Business ," the third installment of the Middletown series, which chronicled the everyday grind in Muncie, Indiana, per Cracked .

The episode focused on Howard Snider, a Shakey's Pizza franchisee struggling to make ends meet while staffing his restaurant with his own reluctant and underpaid children. "He was going nuts," Groening told Maron. "I thought, this is a man, a sweet man, who's getting kicked in the a-- by life. I want to write about that. And that's where Homer came from." Snider died in 2016. Previously known: Homer's name is an homage to Groening's real-life father, and the character's trademark "d'oh!" was inspired by Scottish actor James Finlayson. (Homer is heading back to the big screen.)