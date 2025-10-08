Trump, Johnson Fume Over Super Bowl Headliner

House Speaker Mike Johnson is the latest Republican to hit out at the NFL's decision to book Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show , labeling the move "a terrible decision" and suggesting the league should have gone with 1980s country singer Lee Greenwood instead. Johnson, echoing President Trump's Monday criticism, admitted Tuesday he wasn't familiar with Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist who sings in Spanish , but said he's hearing enough to know it "sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience," per Variety . Johnson also expressed concern about Super Bowl viewers, including "young, impressionable children," and argued the stage should showcase "role models."

Some critics have taken issue with Bad Bunny's Spanish-language songs and his decision to avoid touring the continental US over concerns about potential ICE raids at his concerts. Those fears gained traction after Trump administration officials signaled that federal immigration agents would be deployed at the Super Bowl in response to the Puerto Rican star's halftime slot. On Monday, Trump also claimed he had never heard of Bad Bunny—a hugely popular artist whose last four albums have debuted at the top of the Billboard US chart—but called the choice "absolutely ridiculous," per Politico. Meanwhile, Kristi Noem offered fiery remarks about the NFL's decision and its critics, saying "they suck and we'll win, and God will bless us and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day."