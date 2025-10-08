Parton's Sister Urges Prayers Amid Singer's Health Issues

A sister of Dolly Parton has expressed concern for her health, noting she was "up all night praying" for the singer. Parton, 79, postponed her Las Vegas residency last week, noting she requires a "few" medical procedures to address health issues. She said she felt God was "telling me to slow down." Freida Parton, one of Dolly's 11 siblings, took to Facebook on Tuesday to urge fans of the singer "to be prayer warriors and pray with me" as "she hasn't been feeling her best lately," per the Los Angeles Times. "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine," she wrote. Parton, whose husband died in March, also had to skip the announcement of a new Dollywood attraction last month owing to an infection related to a kidney stone.