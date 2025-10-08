In Rural America, the Shutdown Threatens Air Travel

Federal funding that keeps air travel running in rural parts of the United States will expire this Sunday if the government shutdown drags on . The Essential Air Service program , created in 1978, provides subsidies to airlines serving 177 small airports—often the only link these communities have to bigger cities and essential services like health care and commerce, per NBC News . Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned this week that without EAS money, many small towns, including in Puerto Rico, could lose air service.

"Every state across the country will be impacted," Duffy said during a Monday press conference, reports the Hill. "We don't have the money for that program moving forward." The Regional Airline Association, which represents carriers relying on EAS, says that before the pandemic, flights at these airports helped generate $2.3 billion and supported more than 17,000 jobs, per NBC. The group is urging Congress to end the shutdown, warning that the added strain comes as the air travel system already faces delays and disruptions.

The situation is especially urgent in places like Alaska, where EAS funding is critical for remote communities that don't have road access—especially because EAS flights also transport groceries and mail, as well as people, reports Alaska's News Source. The state received more than $41 million in EAS support last year, per NBC. Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls the potential cutoff "breathtaking," stressing that many towns would be left isolated.

story continues below

While Alaska Airlines says it plans to maintain service at some airports, smaller carriers may not be able to do the same. Elsewhere, airport managers like Ryan Huotari in Sidney, Montana, say the EAS is essential, especially for residents who'd otherwise be facing hourslong drives in harsh conditions. With nearly $500 million appropriated to the program for 2024, the funding usually sees bipartisan support, though it has come under fire in past budget proposals.