'SharpieGate' Figure Will Lead NOAA

The Senate has approved Neil Jacobs as the new head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a move that brings back a familiar face from the "SharpieGate" hurricane forecast controversy. The atmospheric scientist who previously served as the NOAA's acting director was confirmed as part of a bloc of nominees with a 51-46 vote on Tuesday. Jacobs is regarded as capable and respected within NOAA circles, especially for his push to sharpen the accuracy of US weather models, per the New York Times. However, his record is complicated by the 2019 incident where President Trump displayed an altered hurricane forecast map, claiming Hurricane Dorian might hit Alabama, contradicting official forecasts.