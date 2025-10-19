High-School Kids Are Dating AI Now

High schoolers are falling in love with AI—literally. NPR reports that one in five high school students say they or someone they know has had a romantic relationship with artificial intelligence, according to new data from the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT). Another 42% said they've used AI for companionship, suggesting these systems are becoming confidants, crushes, and even partners. What started as a classroom tool for learning and feedback is now slipping into students' emotional lives, offering constant affirmation and conversation. Says the CDT's Elizabeth Laird, "The more ways that a student reports that their school uses AI, the more likely they are to report things like, 'I know someone who considers AI to be a friend,' or 'a romantic partner.'"

That overlap between academic and emotional use is raising alarms. The national survey of more than 2,800 teachers, students, and parents found that schools with higher AI integration—through grading software, chat tools, or monitoring programs—also saw more data breaches (28% versus 18% in low-use schools). Students at those schools were also more likely to report exposure to deepfakes, AI-driven bullying, and sexualized content, while teachers said trust between schools and families has eroded. Many teens admitted using school-issued devices to confide in AI systems for comfort or mental health support, not realizing their activity might be tracked. "This technology is a new vector for sexual harassment and bullying," Laird says. "It's become a new way to exacerbate that."

Still, educators and students are moving through this new terrain with little direction. Only 11% of teachers said they've been trained to address harmful or unhealthy AI use. Some praise the technology for saving time and personalizing lessons, but students in high-use schools say it makes them feel more isolated from their teachers—and sometimes more connected to their devices. Laird believes that tension is the next big challenge for education: how to integrate AI without letting it replace real human connection. "If we're going to realize the benefits of AI, we really need to pay attention to what students are telling us," she says.