US Officials Rush to Preserve Gaza Peace Deal After Attacks

Israel's strikes Sunday on southern Gaza, and Hamas' fire at Israeli soldiers, set off a scramble among the US and other powers to save the peace deal. "This is a bold violation of the ceasefire," an Israeli military official told CBS News. The Israeli government had notified the Trump administration before carrying out the strikes, Axios reports, adding that US officials now are planning to step up control over the execution of the agreement. Plans include dispatching senior officials to Israel within days in an attempt to ensure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sticks to the deal, a delegation that could include Vice President JD Vance, per the Guardian.
"Round-the-clock" contacts to deescalate the military situation among nations in the region have begun, a senior Egyptian official said. The effort was boosted when Hamas and the Israeli military said in statements that they're still committed to the ceasefire agreement. President Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed next moves in a phone call on Sunday with Israeli officials, per Axios. They urged that Israel's military response be proportional but restrained. Israel said late in the day that it resumed enforcing the ceasefire and that aid deliveries that were briefly suspended would resume Monday, per the AP.