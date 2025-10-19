US Officials Rush to Preserve Gaza Peace Deal After Attacks

Israel's strikes Sunday on southern Gaza, and Hamas' fire at Israeli soldiers, set off a scramble among the US and other powers to save the peace deal. "This is a bold violation of the ceasefire," an Israeli military official told CBS News. The Israeli government had notified the Trump administration before carrying out the strikes, Axios reports, adding that US officials now are planning to step up control over the execution of the agreement. Plans include dispatching senior officials to Israel within days in an attempt to ensure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sticks to the deal, a delegation that could include Vice President JD Vance, per the Guardian.