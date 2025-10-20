Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway Into Car, Both Fall Into Sea

A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong runway and collided with a security patrol car before both fell into the sea early Monday, killing the two people in the car, authorities said. The plane's four crew members were unhurt. The Boeing 747, flown by Turkey-based ACT Airlines, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50am on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the AP reports. The aircraft was being operated under lease by Emirates, a long-haul carrier based in Dubai. The captains did not seek help before landing and had taxied about halfway down the runway before skidding off it to the left, Steven Yiu, the airport authority's executive director in airport operations, said during a press conference.

"The patrol car absolutely did not rush onto the runway. It was the plane that went off the runway and crashed into the patrol car outside the fence," he said. When rescue crews arrived, the plane was broken into two parts, floating in the sea, and the four crew members were waiting to be rescued at its open door, said Yiu Men-yeung, a fire services official. Rescuers dove into the sea and found the two security workers trapped in the car after a 40-minute search, Yiu Men-yeung said.

The crash occurred on the north runway of Hong Kong's airport, one of Asia's busiest. That runway remained closed, while the two other runways at the airport continue to operate. Steven Yiu said flights at the airport would be unaffected. Weather was suitable at the time the plane landed and the cause of the crash was being investigated, he said. The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder were being sought.