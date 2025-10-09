Survivor Contestant Evacuated From Fiji After Snakebite

A Canadian correctional officer's time on the 49th season of Survivor ended not with a torch snuff, but a surprise visit from an unwelcome island local. On the Wednesday episode, Jake Latimer, 36, found himself on the wrong end of a sea krait's fangs while sitting by the shore in Fiji, a bite that set off a medical scramble, per USA Today . The show's team whisked Latimer to base camp for a checkup, as host Jeff Probst calmly outlined a scenario no one had seen before in nearly 50 seasons of backstabbing, alliances, and blindsides.

"The call to medical was immediate and the response was just as fast," Probst tells the Hollywood Reporter, which notes there've been 20 evacuations since the show's start—a figure that Probst says is just 2% of the total number of contestants. Fortunately for Latimer, and perhaps for future contestants with ophidiophobia, the snake's bite was more bark than bite—no venom made it into his system, per USA Today. Still, doctors decided there was no way he could safely return to fend for himself without food or fire, and especially not with impending fatherhood weighing on his mind.

"We've never had anything like this happen," Probst told viewers, bringing the audience into the drama as Latimer's Survivor journey was cut short. Latimer's Kele tribe lost not just a tribe mate but a key alliance member, and cast members teared up when Probst explained the situation to everyone at the next immunity challenge. He assured players that snakebites of this sort are rare both on the show and in the wild.

Despite the scare, Latimer managed to make it home in time for the birth of his child. "What really stood out is how calm and composed Jake remained despite being in pain and emotionally scared at all of the unknowns," Probst tells Parade. "That's someone I want to be in the foxhole with!"