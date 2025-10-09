Megyn Kelly's Media Reach Just Got Bigger

Megyn Kelly's media company continues to grow. The former Fox News host is getting her own SiriusXM channel in November as part of a new multi-year deal, reports Variety . The "Megyn Kelly Channel" will take over SiriusXM channel 111, with her flagship program—The Megyn Kelly Show, as its centerpiece. More original programming will be fleshed out in the coming weeks.

"Linear television news is dead," said Kelly in a statement. "People can't stand those stilted, censored conversations anymore, which is exactly why this medium is thriving." The new channel replaces the "Triumph Channel" on Sirius, where Kelly previously shared time with hosts such as Glenn Beck and Nancy Grace. The Triumph Channel will move to channel 123 as of Nov. 4, per Deadline.

Kelly, 54, built her media company Devil May Care Media after stints at Fox News and NBC. She joins a growing roster of conservative media personalities—such as Beck, Bill O'Reilly, and Tucker Carlson—who have left traditional TV behind for direct-to-consumer audio and digital ventures. Kelly also has broadened her offerings with a podcast network, MK Media, under the Devil May Care Media umbrella.