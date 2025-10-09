Angel Reese Earns Some Unusual Bragging Rights

She might have preferred a WNBA title, but rookie star Angel Reese just got a different sort of recognition to celebrate: She is the first pro athlete invited to walk the runway as part of the famed Victoria's Secret fashion show, reports NBC News. The Chicago Sky forward, 23, announced on Instagram that she'll be part of the show on Oct. 15. Victoria's Secret, meanwhile, announced the news in a somewhat risque video.
"It's such a surreal and full-circle moment—just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel," she tells People. (It's a reference to the wings she'll be wearing.) As for her strut: "My walk will be confident but inside I know I'll definitely be freaking out with excitement." This year's show also features an all-female musical lineup with headliners including Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, KAROL G, and TWICE.