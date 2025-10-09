Angel Reese Earns Some Unusual Bragging Rights

She might have preferred a WNBA title, but rookie star Angel Reese just got a different sort of recognition to celebrate: She is the first pro athlete invited to walk the runway as part of the famed Victoria's Secret fashion show, reports NBC News . The Chicago Sky forward, 23, announced on Instagram that she'll be part of the show on Oct. 15. Victoria's Secret, meanwhile, announced the news in a somewhat risque video .

"It's such a surreal and full-circle moment—just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel," she tells People. (It's a reference to the wings she'll be wearing.) As for her strut: "My walk will be confident but inside I know I'll definitely be freaking out with excitement." This year's show also features an all-female musical lineup with headliners including Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, KAROL G, and TWICE.