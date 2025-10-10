Turning Point to Go Up Against Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show

Charlie Kirk's organization plans to offer counterprogramming to a Super Bowl halftime show that Republicans are objecting to. Turning Point USA is launching its own "All American Halftime Show," which it says will be steeped in faith, family, and freedom and will run opposite the NFL's 2026 Super Bowl spectacle, the Washington Post reports. The official show will feature Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny as the headliner. The political organization did not say who will be on its stage.

The criticism from mostly MAGA-aligned voices, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, object to what they call the performer's "anti-Trump stance," all-Spanish lyrics, gender-fluid fashion, and refusal to tour the continental US over immigration enforcement fears. He backed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, per the Hill, and produced a video supporting his homeland after a comedian joked about Puerto Rico being a "floating island of garbage" at a Trump rally, per Politico. Some opposed to his selection have taken issue with his American bona fides—though Puerto Ricans are US citizens.

Although Bad Bunny is a major star, Johnson called his selection a "terrible decision" and suggested the NFL choose a more "patriotic" act like country singer Lee Greenwood. Turning Point asks visitors to its website "what music genres" they'd like to see represented in its show, per TMZ. The first choice is "Anything in English"—Bad Bunny's performance will be in Spanish. He joked last weekend on Saturday Night Live that anyone who doesn't understand Spanish has four months to learn. Turning Point provided no information about where its show will be held or how anyone interested can watch it.