White House Slams Nobels Over Peace Prize Pick

Committee puts 'politics over peace,' says a spokesperson
Posted Oct 10, 2025 7:11 AM CDT
White House Responds to Trump's Nobel Snub
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves from atop a truck during the closing election campaign rally for presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 25, 2024.   (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

President Trump did not become a Nobel laureate on Friday morning, and the White House is none too happy about it.

  • "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," wrote spokesperson Steven Cheung.
  • "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," he added.

Trump himself has not responded to the Nobel panel's decision to give the award to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, but Reuters notes that he did post three videos to Truth Social of supporters celebrating the new Israel-Hamas peace deal he helped broker. Several governments reportedly nominated Trump for the honor, notes Newsweek, though nominations remain sealed for 50 years.

