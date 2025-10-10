Politics | President Trump White House Slams Nobels Over Peace Prize Pick Committee puts 'politics over peace,' says a spokesperson By John Johnson Posted Oct 10, 2025 7:11 AM CDT Copied Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves from atop a truck during the closing election campaign rally for presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File) See 1 more photo President Trump did not become a Nobel laureate on Friday morning, and the White House is none too happy about it. "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," wrote spokesperson Steven Cheung. "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," he added. Trump himself has not responded to the Nobel panel's decision to give the award to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, but Reuters notes that he did post three videos to Truth Social of supporters celebrating the new Israel-Hamas peace deal he helped broker. Several governments reportedly nominated Trump for the honor, notes Newsweek, though nominations remain sealed for 50 years. Read These Next It started with failure to say 'thank you,' ended with murder. Freak accident kills a woman as she cleans her car. It landed on the 4th try. There wasn't enough fuel for a 5th. Texas execution for 'shaken baby' death is put on hold. See 1 more photo Report an error