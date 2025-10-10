White House Slams Nobels Over Peace Prize Pick

President Trump did not become a Nobel laureate on Friday morning, and the White House is none too happy about it.

Trump himself has not responded to the Nobel panel's decision to give the award to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, but Reuters notes that he did post three videos to Truth Social of supporters celebrating the new Israel-Hamas peace deal he helped broker. Several governments reportedly nominated Trump for the honor, notes Newsweek, though nominations remain sealed for 50 years.