2 Charged in Pennsylvania 'Fortune Telling Scheme'

Two people in Pennsylvania are facing a long list of charges after authorities say they coaxed more than $600,000 from two victims in what's being called a "fortune telling scheme." According to Montgomery County officials, Gina Marie Marks, 52, and Steve Nicklas, 40, were arrested Tuesday for alleged crimes including theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property, NBC News reports.

Prosecutors say the scam started when a woman contacted Jenkintown Psychic Visions in 2022 for a phone reading. She was told by Marks and Nicklas that a "powerful curse" stood in the way of her happiness and could ruin her marriage, business, and family if not removed. Over the next year, the suspects allegedly persuaded her to hand over nearly $600,000 in cash, luxury items, and gift cards for supposed cleansing rituals. They promised her belongings would be returned, but that never happened.

Officials say Marks stole $18,000 from another victim. She told investigators that after her sessions began in 2023, Marks asked for photos and personal information. Marks later "began to request additional images that were increasingly personal." Marks allegedly blackmailed the woman, saying she would face "reputational damage and personal repercussions" if she didn't hand over more money and items including a Chanel purse, CBS News reports.

Authorities say they tracked payments to the suspects' accounts through Cash App, Zelle, and a credit union. Marks and Nicklas have both posted bail and are due back in court on October 20. "These defendants, through their con scheme, preyed on people who were looking for help, guidance, and hope, exploiting them for financial gain," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. "They are now going to be held accountable for their actions."